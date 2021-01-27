50°F
At least 1 injured in Henderson suspected DUI crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2021 - 3:59 pm
 
(Henderson Police Department Facebook)

Henderson police on Wednesday afternoon are investigating a suspected DUI crash that seriously injured at least one person.

Police were called about 2:20 p.m. to the scene near Warm Springs Road and Valle Verde Drive, the Henderson Police Department said. Investigators believe a sedan was traveling eastbound on Warm Springs at “a high rate of speed” when it rear-ended a passenger van.

The van then struck the center median and a tree, police said. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Two passengers in the van were taken to a hospital, the department said. One passenger was in critical condition, while the other’s condition was unknown. The driver of the sedan was not injured.

Warm Springs was closed Wednesday afternoon west of Valle Verde. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

