Gregory Coxaj, 21, was found Wednesday morning “in good condition and happily reunited with his family,” police said.

A Henderson man with autism who vanished on Christmas was found Wednesday morning “in good condition and happily reunited with his family,” police said.

Gregory Coxaj, 21, was reported missing after being last seen about 3:30 p.m. Christmas Day in the area of the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, 298 N. Arroyo Grande Blvd.

After the Henderson Police Department released his photo early Wednesday, a Henderson resident recognized Coxaj and called 911, according to the department.