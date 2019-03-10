Bark in the Park goes to the dogs in Henderson

Las Vegas resident Melissa Sweat’s dog Nash-Vegas, a Bernese mountain dog and Great Pyrenees mix poses for the camera at the 16th Annual Bark in the Park event at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Jessica Terrones / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Goffstein, a Las Vegas resident and self-proclaimed dog lover, poses with Romeo, a 2-year-old chihuahua mix up for adoption at Connor and Millieճ Dog Rescue tent at the 16th annual Bark in the Park event at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Jessica Terrones / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bark in the Park attendees watch a demonstration by the Henderson Police Departmentճ K-9 unit at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Jessica Terrones / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds of people and dogs turned out for the 16th annual Bark in the Park event in Henderson Saturday.

The city of Henderson event, held at Cornerstone Park, featured several activities, vendors and local animal rescues and adoption agencies.

Las Vegas resident and Realtor Amy Allen brought her 2-year-old Boston Terrier, Beau, to the event for the first time Saturday.

“I couldn’t wait to get out here today and see what’s new,” Allen said. “I wanted to check out the different vendors and I also have friends here with the Southern Nevada Boston Terrier Rescue so I wanted to show my support.”

As many as 3,000 people accompanied by their canine pals were expected to attend the free event, according to a city of Henderson news release.

Activities included animal readings by animal communicator Jennifer Wallens, pet caricature artists, pet licensing information provided by Henderson Animal Care and Control, on-site adoptions, pet photo opportunities, dog massages and dog grooming, the release said.

Pets and their owners also could participate in a pet cake walk was led by Petisserie, a bakery for pets, and take classes in dog CPR, Doga, described as “yoga for people and their pups,” and “dogilates” classes. The event also included demonstrations by the Henderson Police Department’s K-9 unit and Get Rattled, a rattlesnake avoidance training program for dogs.

Connor and Millie’s Dog Rescue offered a dog kissing booth to showcase some of the dogs up for adoption.

The rescue takes in dogs with medical needs and senior dogs from around the valley, three-year rescue volunteer Sharlyn Alejandro said.

Alejandro said she and her husband have fostered 25 dogs.

Those interested in fostering or adopting dogs with the rescue organization can find more information and apply at Connorandmilliesdogrescue.org.

“We are always looking for fosters and sponsors,” Alejandro said.

