Cause, manner of Henderson infant’s death unknown

The Clark County Coroner (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office was unable to determine a cause and manner of death for a 1-month-old girl who died in August.

Brynlee Ruiz died Aug. 6, about a week before she would have turned 2 months old, but investigators couldn’t determine how, the coroner’s office said.

A Clark County Division of Family Services report released shortly after her death said first responders were called that day about a child in physical distress.

“Concerns were noted regarding the adult caretaker and circumstances surrounding the incident,” the report said.

Her death is being investigated by the Henderson Police Department, spokesman Rod Pena said.

Officers were called about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 6 to a house on the 2000 block of Babylon Mill Street, near Magic Way and Boulder Highway, Pena said. Police declined to provide further information, citing an open investigation.

The family services report indicates Brynlee’s family hadn’t been investigated by the agency prior to her death. She died at a local hospital.

