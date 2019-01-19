City of Henderson offering assistance to those impacted by shutdown

The City of Henderson is offering furloughed federal workers a three-month deferment of their water bills, the department announced Saturday.

City of Henderson sign on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“Many federal workers living in Henderson may be facing financial hardship after weeks without a paycheck,” Mayor Debra March wrote in a statement Saturday morning.

The Henderson Department of Utility Services will allow furloughed customers to defer payment of their water and sewer bills for three months, and the city’s parks and recreation department is offering deferred payment for certain services, including SafeKey, registration for youth sports, park rentals and recreation classes, the statement said.

“Affected residents should not have to worry about paying their water bill or keeping their children in before and after-school programs when they may be struggling to make ends meet because of the furlough,” March writes in the statement.

Furloughed federal employees who live in Henderson can submit a deferred payment request for their water and sewer bill online at Contact Henderson or by calling the utility department at 702-267-5900. Customers will be asked to prove their employment by presenting a furlough letter or a pay stub demonstrating that they work for the federal government.

Residents can defer payment at Henderson recreation centers by showing their federal ID or by calling 702-267-4000.

