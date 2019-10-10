Container park could be coming to Henderson Walmart

A concept plan submitted to Henderson shows a container park planned for the parking lot of a Henderson Walmart store, part of an initiative to revamp company land.

Henderson could be home to a container park associated with a Walmart, Inc. initiative.

Concept plans submitted to the city on Monday show a developer’s intentions to build a retail and restaurant village in the parking lot of Walmart’s store near Sunset Road and Marks Street.

The retail giant has expressed interest in container parks, calling them “a revolutionary way to do retail” on its website showcasing its vision for the future of the company.

Renderings show a design echoing that of the Downtown Container Park in Las Vegas, which opened in 2013. Similar to Las Vegas’ park, the Henderson container park could also be home to a stage, retail shops and restaurants, according to plans submitted to the city.

Walmart said the proposed container park is associated with an initiative to overhaul the types of projects around its stores, but a separate developer will be responsible for financing, building and attracting tenants.

Cameron Aderhold of Dallas-based developer Cypress Equities is listed as the project’s applicant. Aderhold did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

The retailer’s initiative — dubbed “Walmart Reimagined” — focuses on offering unique local shops, restaurants and services on company land around stores.

“It is a new way to look at one of our biggest assets, which is our land and our property,” Walmart spokeswoman Delia Garcia said.

The city is not taking any action on the plans, but staff members will review the application next week to aid the development process.

