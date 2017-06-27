Corner Bakery Cafe opens outlet on Stephanie Street

A bakery chain that originated on a corner in downtown Chicago has landed in Henderson.

The restaurant is the first to arrive in Nevada, at the Galleria Commons near Sunset Station in Henderson. (Corner Bakery Cafe)

The Chicken Bacon Avocado Club is plated with a pickle and side choice of bakery chips or carrots. (Corner Bakery Cafe)

A bakery chain that originated on a corner in downtown Chicago has landed in Henderson.

“There is great excitement from guests who know the brand,” said operations partner Yajaira Guzman.

Corner Bakery Cafe held its grand opening and ribbon cutting June 27, nearly a year and a half after Henderson confirmed it would be arriving on Stephanie Street. The location was originally planned as a Raising Cane’s restaurant.

The casual breakfast and brunch locale began business quietly June 5, a few weeks before its grand opening. Corner Bakery has a drive-through and outdoor patio at its 3,030-square-foot location in the Galleria Commons near Sunset Station.

Established in 1991, the Corner Bakery franchise has expanded to 197 restaurants. Guzman said the company has plans to open multiple Corner Bakery Cafes in Nevada.

The design offers booth and table seating with a menu of breads, hot breakfasts, made-to-order salads, sandwiches, panini and pastas. Popular items include Corner Bakery’s light and fluffy buttermilk pancakes, the grilled chicken pomodori panini, pesto cavatappi pasta and a rich cinnamon creme cake.

Corner Bakery is featuring its Fresh Flavors menu through Sept. 4; new items include berry pecan salad and a chicken bacon avocado club.

Corner Bakery employs 70 people and is accepting applications as positions become available.

Contact Alex Meyer at ameyer@viewnews.com or 702-383-0496. Follow @alxmey on Twitter.

Corner Bakery Cafe Where: 494 N. Stephanie St. Hours: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays More information: 702-840-2336 or cornerbakerycafe.com Social media: Facebook and Twitter

494 N. Stephanie St.