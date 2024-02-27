Girl, 15, dies after crash in west Henderson

A moped rider was killed after a crash with a vehicle in Henderson.

(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 15-year-old girl was killed after her moped crashed into a vehicle Monday in Henderson.

The crash occurred around 4:25 p.m. near Via Da Vinci Avenue and Rivoli Street, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

A gray SUV was westbound on Via Da Vinci and the moped was southbound on a walking trail just west of Rivoli when she crossed Via Da Vinci outside of a crosswalk, resulting in the crash.

The moped rider was taken a local hospital, where she died.

Speed and impairment are not considered factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is the seventh accident-related fatality for the Henderson Police Department in 2024.

The name of the girl will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin notifications.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.