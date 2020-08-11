Henderson announces small-business grant program

The city of Henderson announced a grant program for businesses feeling financial strain from the coronavirus outbreak. The deadline to apply is Aug. 24 at 5 p.m.

Henderson announced a grant program Monday that aims to help businesses feeling financial strain from the pandemic.

Businesses in the city with 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees may apply to receive a grant between $2,500 and $10,000 at HendersonNow.com/COVID19. The deadline is Aug. 24 at 5 p.m.

“We are deeply aware of the many challenges that small businesses currently face after months of closures and restrictions due to the COVID-19 public health emergency,” Mayor Debra March said in a statement. “It is vital for the city to help local small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy, through these difficult times and ensure they are able to recover and continue to operate and provide jobs for our residents.”

Grant amounts are based on the number of full-time equivalent employees. The grants may be used on expenses such as rent, utilities, payroll, inventory and license fees, according to a city news release.

The city currently has $1 million set aside for the program, a spokeswoman said.

Businesses that did not already receive help from the federal government will be given priority, but those that did receive federal aid may still apply, the city said. Henderson’s grant program is funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act.

To receive assistance through the city, businesses must be headquartered and have a location in Henderson. Companies must have been in businesses for at least six months before March 15 and must provide a summary of how COVID-19 caused financial strain. An active Henderson business license is required.

“Adult-oriented businesses,” marijuana businesses, massage parlors, liquor stores, bail bonds companies, payday loan businesses, nonprofits and home-based businesses will not qualify for the grant program, according to the city.

