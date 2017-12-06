Henderson City Council OKs $2 million marketing pact

Henderson City Hall on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a contract that could pay a marketing firm nearly $2 million to push the city’s positives.

Mayor Debra March was absent and did not vote.

City officials hope the four-year agreement with the Reno-based Abbi Agency will make Henderson stand out from regional competitors like Southern California, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Denver, city spokesman David Cherry said.

“This will be the first time that Economic Development has this type of a sustained campaign that will be focused on highlighting why businesses should be locating in Henderson,” Cherry said in an email.

Under the contract, the agency would create three logos and taglines, marketing and communication plans and support city staff in working with the media.

The contract expires Dec. 31, 2021, although the city can extend it up to four years.

While the city has a public affairs department of 29 people, Cherry said more than half have no role in marketing.

The city so far employs a marketing manager, senior marketing information officer, marketing information officer, sales and marketing specialist, public relations coordinator, visual communications technician and five graphic designers.

