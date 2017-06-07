Henderson City Council votes to eliminate Sunday irrigation

Henderson city council meets on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Henderson City Hall in Henderson. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

Plant and lawn irrigation on summer Sundays was outlawed in Henderson on Tuesday when the Henderson City Council unanimously approved changing the city’s watering restriction ordinance.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority estimates the reduction can save 50 million gallons each Sunday for a potential savings of about 900 million gallons.

“There will be an economic savings to our customers because their water use in the summer months will be reduced,” city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

Customers who breach the ordinance will receive a courtesy notice, then a $40 fine for the first repeat violation.

The amended ordinance also restricted the use of manmade decorative water features, or fountains, larger than 25 square feet in area, said Brenda Pohlmann, the city’s environmental programs division manager.

There is no requirement to remove already existing fountains.

The last day of the summer watering schedule – when it is deemed unlawful to spray, irrigate turf, gardens, trees, shrubbery or other vegetation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — was changed from Sept. 30 to Aug. 31. The summer water schedule season started May 1.

Also under the revisions, commercial locations must use misters only during business hours, with an exception for animal welfare, and not around the clock.

