Henderson council eliminates Citizens’ Advisory Committee

The Henderson City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to eliminate its Citizens’ Advisory Committee.

The committee was formed in 1994 to formulate recommendations to the city council on issues of communitywide concern. Members reported directly to the mayor and council.

Most recently, the group worked on sustainability issues, including the single-stream recycling program.

Because of the establishment of other advisory boards created to guide city council in these specific areas of concern, it is no longer necessary to maintain this board, city spokesman Keith Paul said.

The city now has 20 boards and commissions.

