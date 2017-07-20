Henderson council OKs funding for affordable housing

The Henderson City Council unanimously approved a number of housing fund allocations Tuesday to assist low-income residents with affordable housing projects.

With Henderson’s slogan “A Place to Call Home,” city officials want residents to know everyone is welcome.

That’s why the Henderson City Council unanimously approved several housing fund allocations Tuesday to assist low-income residents with affordable housing projects.

Through an agreement with the Nevada Housing Division, the city received $102,795 in Low-Income Housing Trust funds and Welfare Set-Aside funds, which were awarded to HopeLink of Southern Nevada to provide affordable housing assistance for families at or below the 60 percent median income level for the area.

To apply, individuals must demonstrate financial hardship because of unavoidable and unexpected loss of income or increase in expenses. They also must show they are in danger of losing their primary housing unit because they cannot afford rent or mortgage or do not have a primary housing unit, among other criteria.

HopeLink plans to provide funds to roughly 80 Henderson households in danger of becoming homeless by June 30, 2018, according to the agreement.

The city also approved a loan agreement with Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas. The agreement allows the organization to use $771,928 in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HOME Investment Partnerships Program and Community Housing Development Organization and HOME State funds.

The funds will go toward development and costs toward the construction of six affordable single-family housing units near Jefferson Boulevard, which will benefit eligible families below the 80 percent area median income level.

Funds are provided as a deferred loan to Habitat and subject to a 15-year compliance period during which Habitat may only sell the homes to eligible buyers who are below the 80 percent area median income level, according to the agreement.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate a need for adequate housing, the ability to repay an interest-free mortgage, and the willingness to commit to a partnership with Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas. That commitment includes devoting 300 hours of “sweat equity,” helping to construct their home and the homes of other Habitat homeowners, and attending financial literacy and home ownership classes.

Housing action plan

In other news, the city submitted its one-year action plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for review. The plan details how the city plans to use nearly $1.3 million in Community Development Block Grant funding and $486,027 in HOME Investment Partnership Program funds.

The plan calls for funds to go toward decent housing, promoting suitable living environments and creating economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income people.

“There are so many needs in our community, and it’s not the role of city government to provide services directly, but through these programs we are able to provide these types of services,” Mayor Debra March said during the council meeting.

According to the city’s Henderson Strong Comprehensive Plan, 70 percent of its housing stock — or 82,000 units — are single-family homes. The median housing value is 30 percent higher for Henderson homes compared with homes in unincorporated Clark County.

With fewer lower-cost options available in Henderson, the city is exploring ways to broaden its housing variety.

“We want to see quality housing across our community, and we want to be seen as a welcoming place for all types of people,” said Stephanie Garcia-Vause, director of community development and service for the city.

For more information on the Nevada Housing Division, call 702-486-7220 or visit housing.nv.gov. For more information on Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas, call 702-638-6477 or visit lasvegashabitat.org.

