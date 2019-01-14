Henderson gets its way in Water Street dispute

Henderson officials have come to an agreement with a Chicago suburb over an alleged trademark infringement over the use of a downtown name.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Officials in Naperville, Illinois, are expected to vote Tuesday to no longer use the term “Water Street District,” records show.

In 2017, a law firm representing Henderson sent a letter to Naperville officials, alerting them that the Southern Nevada city owned the rights to the name of its downtown district. Henderson registered the trademark for the name in 2014, according to records in Naperville.

To avoid litigation, Naperville has agreed not to use the name moving forward, including on maps, directories and merchandise.

