Henderson golf course owners, residents head to trial

Legacy Golf Club owners will head to trial Wednesday to continue a legal fight with residents who want to enforce a deed restriction that prohibits redevelopment.

A worker drives at Legacy Golf Club in Henderson, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jajuarezphoto

The Stratosphere is seen in the distance behind Legacy Golf Club in Henderson, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jajuarezphoto

The trial comes roughly nine months after Legacy Golf Club abruptly closed July 4 after being purchased for $1.5 million by Georges Maalouf and Eddie Haddad. They re-opened the golf club in October.

Residents in the Grand Legacy Community Association, which represents 351 homeowners, filed for an injunction July 21, arguing that the property is restricted from development until 2038. Master Series, a 330-home subdivision of the Green Valley Association and the Green Valley Association — with roughly 1,372 members, later joined the lawsuit.

Erika Pike Turner, attorney for Grand Legacy, said she is confident that the deed will be upheld.

“It’s unfortunate to see the homeowners have to go through an expense like this, when the law is clear when it comes to this property — the deed restriction will be enforced,” Turner said.

Roger Croteau, the attorney for Haddad and Maalouf, was unavailable for comment. Shauna Hughes, the former Henderson city attorney who represents a group of homeowners fighting the development of Badlands golf course in West Las Vegas, also is working with the Legacy owners.

Hughes said she will work with Haddad and Maalouf to “explore alternatives that would be compatible and accepted.”

Last month, the Henderson City Council approved an ordinance amending the development code, in part because of the outcry regarding the Legacy course. A key component of the ordinance requires that owners must file an operations and maintenance plan following the closure of a park, open space or golf course, according to city spokesman David Cherry.

