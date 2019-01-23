Henderson landed Raiders and Google in big year for the city

Among the priorities for the Henderson City Council looking forward are education, public safety, creating livable communities, improved public service and a continuation of the city’s economic comeback.

Henderson Mayor Debra March addresses an audience of nearly 1,000 during the annual State of the City address on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at Green Valley Ranch. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A lot that is a proposed space to build a data center for Google in Henderson, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

From left, Henderson City Manager Richard Derrick, Raiders President Marc Badain, Henderson Mayor Debra March and Henderson Councilman Dan Shaw pose for photos during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Raiders Headquarters in Henderson on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A 55-acre lot photographed in 2017 in Henderson shows the Raiders’ future corporate headquarters and practice facility. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Henderson Mayor Debra March touted the city’s economic achievements and highlighted priorities for Nevada’s second-largest city at the annual State of the City address on Tuesday.

Among the priorities for March and the City Council are education, public safety, creating livable communities, improved public service and a strong economy.

“I think it’s been a big year for Henderson,” March told the Las Vegas Review-Journal before her 45-minute speech. “There’s a lot of things that have gone on, including the Raiders corporate headquarters breaking ground in our community.”

The new home of the Raiders is the centerpiece of west Henderson, where there has been a surge of development. March said during her speech that the project is expected to generate nearly $14 million in property tax revenue for the city over three decades.

Google’s $600 million data center in Henderson, set to be fully operational next year, will employ up to 200 people, she said. The project is a rarity, with only 13 Google data centers worldwide and six of those in the U.S., she told attendees. The project is expected to bring in more than $94 million in tax revenue over 20 years.

March paused in the middle of her speech to offer musicians Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana a key to the city.

“Well, that’s a hard act to follow,” March said after both recipients spoke to the sold-out crowd of nearly 1,000 in a Green Valley Ranch Resort ballroom.

March said the City Council has prioritized support for educational initiatives and school facility improvements.

“Our council is committed to improving education because we want Henderson schools to be the best in the state and in the country,” March said. “So even though the city doesn’t have prescribed authority over schools or education priorities, that doesn’t mean that we’re just sitting on the sidelines.”

In December, the council passed a resolution supporting the coalition Fund Our Future Nevada, which works to ensure schools have adequate resources to provide quality education, she said.

March also acknowledged Councilmen Dan Shaw and Dan Stewart, and the city attorney’s office, for a commitment to ensuring a portion of revenue from recreational marijuana sales goes directly to education.

“So if you’re going to buy, buy in Henderson,” she said.

