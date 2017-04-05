Henderson man, 81, dies after motorhome fire

(Henderson Fire Department/Facebook)

An 81-year-old Henderson man died Tuesday in a motorhome fire.

The fire started about 5:30 p.m. at Midway Trailer Park, on the 1800 block of Ward Drive, near Sunset Road and Boulder Highway, Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

The man in the motorhome was at first able to escape the flames, but later collapsed as he tried to extinguish the blaze with a garden hose.

Neighbors at the scene tried to help. Together, they pulled the man farther from the flames and doused the fire until crews arrived.

The critically injured man was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he died.

Several crews responded to the fire, which was deemed to be accidental, Richards said. Damages were estimated about $10,000.

The county coroner will name the man who died once his relatives have been notified.

