Henderson man dies after lighting fire while killing bugs with torch

The Monday night fire was caused by the homeowner using a propane torch to kill bugs in a crawl space beneath the house and accidentally igniting combustible materials.

Henderson Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was injured in a house fire Monday night in Henderson has died.

Firefighters with the Henderson Fire Department were called about 6:10 p.m. to the 1600 block of Palomino Drive, near Appaloosa Road and Equestrian Drive, on reports of the fire at a single-story home, city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

The fire was caused by the homeowner using a propane torch to exterminate bugs in a crawl space underneath the house and accidentally igniting combustible materials. The man was taken to Henderson Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damage, Richards said in a news release.

A woman and a dog were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by family members.

The man’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.