Henderson man missing since Saturday has been found

Russell Perreira (Henderson Police Department)

A Henderson man who had been missing since Saturday has been found, police said.

Russell Perreira, 58, was found Wednesday morning after he had was last seen about 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Evan Picone Drive, near North Stephanie Street and West Warm Springs Road, a Henderson police release said.

He “had been in the company of” another missing person who has since been found near West Flamingo Road and South Fort Apache Road. Police thought it was possible Perreira was in that same area, but it wasn’t clear where he was found.

Perreira lives with cognitive disabilities and did not have prescribed medication with him.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.