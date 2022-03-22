Henderson motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash
The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision, police said.
A Henderson police motorcycle officer was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash with a vehicle, police said.
A truck collided with the motorcycle officer at about 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and Marks Street.
The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Henderson Police Department.
A woman driving the truck was not injured, and police said that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash. Police said around 3:30 p.m. that the intersection had reopened.
No further information was provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
