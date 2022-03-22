76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Henderson

Henderson motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2022 - 3:24 pm
 
Updated March 22, 2022 - 3:37 pm
Henderson Police car. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye
Henderson Police car. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

A Henderson police motorcycle officer was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash with a vehicle, police said.

A truck collided with the motorcycle officer at about 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and Marks Street.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Henderson Police Department.

A woman driving the truck was not injured, and police said that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash. Police said around 3:30 p.m. that the intersection had reopened.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Report: Driver in crash that killed 9 had drugs, alcohol in system
Report: Driver in crash that killed 9 had drugs, alcohol in system
2
Raiders sign a new quarterback
Raiders sign a new quarterback
3
Golden Knights’ trade with Ducks might fall through
Golden Knights’ trade with Ducks might fall through
4
Raiders stay busy, add 5 more players to roster
Raiders stay busy, add 5 more players to roster
5
Kaskade wins $8M in Kaos lawsuit
Kaskade wins $8M in Kaos lawsuit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST