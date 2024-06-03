After nearly 100 crashes, Henderson to replace figure-eight roundabout

An unusual road feature in Henderson will become a thing of the past as Station Casinos plans to construct its latest hotel-casino in the area.

Brightline West: What you should know about the planned high-speed rail system

Who should Vegas drivers contact when they think traffic signal timing is amiss?

The intersection of Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada is seen Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The intersection of Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada is seen Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An unusual road feature in Henderson where nearly 100 crashes have occurred since 2018 will soon become a thing of the past.

A figure-eight roundabout located at the intersection of Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada in the Inspirada community has seen 95 crashes since it opened in 2018, according to Henderson city data. Thirteen crashes have taken place this year, as of May 15.

The road configuration is not common in Southern Nevada. Unlike the more common roundabout found in the valley, this one consists of two roundabouts in the shape of the number eight. It features two lanes with motorists entering and exiting the roundabout via the rightmost lane and those continuing on through remaining in the left or inner lane.

“This creative solution was used to accommodate traffic when the existing intersection was not performing,” city spokesman Justin Emerson said in an email. “This design allowed the intersection to be constructed within the limited available right-of-way at the time.”

Now, with Station Casinos’ Inspirada Station hotel-casino planned for the area, the figure-eight road feature will be replaced with a signalized intersection. The planned project, expected to cost up to $8.2 million, also calls for new pavement, sidewalks, trails, LED lighting and pavement markings.

Before the roundabout is removed, the city is adding signs around the road to make it easier for residents to navigate, Emerson said.

“We heard resident feedback that more signs would be helpful, and we encourage all motorists to follow the posted signs, explaining which lanes to travel in,” he said.

The project was advertised for bids last week, with material notice to proceed with the project expected to occur in August, according to Emerson. Construction to eliminate the roundabout and add the signalized intersection is set to begin in November.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.