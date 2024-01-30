What is Station Casinos developing next? A utility request gives some clues

A joint request from Station Casinos and NV Energy asking for lower energy rates lists some projects can could be constructed next.

Durango Casino & Resort in southwest Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A utility related request from NV Energy and Station Casinos could point to what is next in the development pipeline for the hotel and casino company.

Station Casinos appears to be prioritizing the expansion of its recently opened Durango hotel-casino in the southwest valley in its development pipeline, according to a request from the locals casino company and NV Energy to the Public Utilities Commission asking for more favorable rates in future energy rates.

According to the filing with the PUC, next on the list would be a resort project on 45 acres owned by Station Casinos in the Inspirada area of Henderson, followed by a resort project on 47 acres in the Skye Canyon area of northern Las Vegas and the last being a resort project on 126 acres near the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue in southern Las Vegas.

Development timelines for the projects were redacted in documents made available to the public.

This joint request, if approved, would allow Station Casinos to receive more favorable energy rates on these projects as they come online and would help set up an energy supply agreement for the new projects between the casino company and NV Energy.

Station Casinos declined to comment on whether this request indicates their development timeline for these projects.

Station Casinos had previously said it’s looking to develop six project sites in the Las Vegas area — besides expanding Durango resort — and three of these six projects aren’t mentioned in the new filing with the PUC. Those not mentioned are the Wild West site near the Strip, a site at Losee Road in North Las Vegas and a site near Flamingo Road and Town Center Drive in southwest Las Vegas.

Scott Kreeger, president of Station Casinos’ parent company, Red Rock Resorts, previously said that the company is looking to get all six projects entitled by the end of 2024 but didn’t give any specifics on when further construction on the projects could start.

The documents also said there is mutual interest between NV Energy and Station Casinos to enter a energy supply agreement — which outlines how large scale energy users will get and pay for power — for future properties. This agreement is expected to be filed this summer as part of a larger request from NV Energy to pursue new energy projects to satisfy growing customer demand.

“NV Energy looks forward to identifying an energy solution that meets (Station Casinos) needs,” an NV Energy spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Any future energy service agreement or energy resources will be brought forward to the Public Utilities Commission for consideration.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.