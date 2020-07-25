Henderson officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

The Henderson Police Department arrested one of its officers Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, the department said in a statement.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Luis Amezcua, 25, was arrested via citation while in the hospital on suspicion of one count of DUI.

Amezcua has been with the Henderson Police Department since June 2017 but was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

A person with the same name pleaded guilty in Las Vegas Justice Court in 2011 on one count of driving an unregistered vehicle.

Anyone with information related to the DUI case is encouraged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911.

Amezcua is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 24.

