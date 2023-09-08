75°F
Henderson

Henderson opens new police station in fast-growing area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick, center left, and invited officials cut a ribbon during ...
Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick, center left, and invited officials cut a ribbon during the grand opening ceremonies and open house of the new Henderson West Police Substation on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Henderson (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick stands at attention as the colors are presented during t ...
Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick stands at attention as the colors are presented during the grand opening ceremonies and open house of the new Henderson West Police Substation on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Henderson .(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick, center, and invited officials stand as the National Ant ...
Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick, center, and invited officials stand as the National Anthem is sung by Officer James Brown during the grand opening ceremonies and open house of the new Henderson West Police Substation on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick speaks during the grand opening ceremonies and open hous ...
Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick speaks during the grand opening ceremonies and open house of the new Henderson West Police Substation on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick speaks during the grand opening ceremonies and open hous ...
Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick speaks during the grand opening ceremonies and open house of the new Henderson West Police Substation on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero speaks during the grand opening ceremonies and open house of th ...
Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero speaks during the grand opening ceremonies and open house of the new Henderson West Police Substation on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Demi Falcon presents Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick with a certificate of special congr ...
Demi Falcon presents Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick with a certificate of special congressional commendation during the grand opening ceremonies and open house of the new Henderson West Police Substation on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Henderson. Falcon is the Deputy Chief of Staff for Representative Dina Titus (D-NV). (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Many members of the public listen to invited speakers during the grand opening ceremonies and o ...
Many members of the public listen to invited speakers during the grand opening ceremonies and open house of the new Henderson West Police Substation on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Members of the public enter to view the new Henderson West Police Substation for an open house ...
Members of the public enter to view the new Henderson West Police Substation for an open house following opening ceremonies on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Members of the public enter are given custom cookies at the new Henderson West Police Substatio ...
Members of the public enter are given custom cookies at the new Henderson West Police Substation during an open house following opening ceremonies on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Members of the public enter are given a tour of the dispatch center at the new Henderson West P ...
Members of the public enter are given a tour of the dispatch center at the new Henderson West Police Substation during an open house following opening ceremonies on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Members of the public enter are given a tour of the fitness center at the new Henderson West Po ...
Members of the public enter are given a tour of the fitness center at the new Henderson West Police Substation during an open house following opening ceremonies on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Exterior of the new Henderson West Police Substation during an open house following opening cer ...
Exterior of the new Henderson West Police Substation during an open house following opening ceremonies on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henderson residents toured the city’s newest police substation after it officially opened Thursday.

Crowds gathered outside of Henderson’s West Police Substation on Via Inspirada for the afternoon grand opening. Before the ribbons were cut and the crowds moved inside, attendees heard speeches from Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick, Mayor Michelle Romero, Councilman Dan Shaw and Rep. Dina Titus’ deputy chief of staff.

The new 52,000-foot substation now houses Henderson’s police academy and a new dispatch center that will become the Police Department’s dispatch center over the next six months, according to Chadwick.

The substation also marks the first change in the department’s area commands since 2007, according to Chadwick and Romero.

Before the substation opened, the Police Department divided Henderson into three area commands, each with their own stations. The substation on Via Inspirada will serve as the station for the city’s fourth area command.

Chadwick told the Review-Journal that the police substation was already operational on Thursday. She said the substation is already staffed but has room to expand its staff and facilities as the community continues to grow.

“The amazing benefit is the room for growth, right?” Chadwick said. “Because if you look in this valley, Inspirada is probably only halfway built. So there’s so much more room that they’re going to grow and develop out here. And we’re already ready for it.”

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

