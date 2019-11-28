Henderson police investigate fatal crash

One man died in a crash late Wednesday night in Henderson.

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man died in a crash late Wednesday night in Henderson.

Henderson police said in a news release that a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck was eastbound on Warm Springs Road near Grayson Circle when it was struck from behind by a 2008 Honda motorcycle. The crash was reported at 11:21 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man, died at the scene.

Speed is considered a factor, but it is not known if impairment is suspected, Henderson police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family has been notified.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0261. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.