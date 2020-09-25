79°F
Henderson

Henderson police investigate pedestrian fatality

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2020 - 9:13 am
 
Updated September 25, 2020 - 9:16 am

Henderson police were investigating a crash Friday morning that left a pedestrian dead.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. near St. Rose Parkway and Raiders Way, southwest of Maryland Parkway, the Henderson Police Department said. A 2014 Dodge Charger was traveling east on St. Rose Parkway when the driver struck a pedestrian, who died at the scene.

The driver was cooperating with investigators and did not appear to be impaired, police said.

The pedestrian will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

It marked the sixth crash-related fatality investigated by Henderson police this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

