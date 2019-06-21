Henderson police officer slightly injured in rear-end collision

A Henderson Police Department officer was hospitalized with minor injuries after the officer’s car was rear-ended by a Chevy SUV on Friday afternoon.

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson police officer was hospitalized with minor injuries Friday afternoon after the officer’s car was rear-ended, police said.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of eastbound Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said. The officer was stopped at the intersection when a Chevy SUV rear-ended the officer’s car.

The officer and the driver of the SUV were taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, with minor injuries, Pena said.

Police were continuing to investigate the crash Friday afternoon, and the intersection should remain closed for about two hours, Pena said about 3:40 p.m.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

