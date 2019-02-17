Henderson vehicle crash closes intersection due to debris

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A one-vehicle crash caused “extensive road debris” and a road closure in Henderson on Saturday evening, police said.

Traffic was expected to be shut down for about one to two hours at northbound Anthem Parkway from Reunion Drive, east of South Eastern Avenue, according to a Henderson Police Department tweet sent at about 7:05 p.m.

Police spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer said the intersection was closed after the car crash caused “extensive road debris” that needed to be cleared.

Officers were called at about 5:30 p.m. to the scene of the crash, near Anthem and Reunion, Rothmeyer said. A light pole was knocked down as a result of the crash, she said.

Police believe the man driving the car was impaired. He was taken to St Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, with injuries that were not life-threatening, Rothmeyer said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Police advised drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

