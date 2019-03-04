Las Vegas-area residents sought to host Up with People cast

Courtesy upwithpeople.org

The international cast of Up with People will be in Las Vegas and Henderson March 11-18 as part of the group’s world tour, and local families are needed to house the U.S. and international students who are part of the 100-member cast. Host families provide beds, local transportation at the beginning and end of each day, breakfasts and most dinners.

Host families also receive tickets to the group’s “Live On Tour” show, set for 7:30 p.m. on March 16 at Desert Oasis High School, 6600 W. Erie Ave. Anyone interested in hosting may email JiaYu Shi at jshi@upwithpeople.org or call 720-338-0665. For more information, visit upwithpeople.org.