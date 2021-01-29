Man helping truck back out was run over, killed

Investigators believe a man helping a truck back out Friday afternoon fell and was run over by the vehicle.

Henderson police believe a man helping a truck back out Friday afternoon was killed after he fell and was run over by the vehicle.

Officers and firefighters responded to Via Garda and Roma Hills drives, near West Horizon Ridge and South Green Valley parkways, around 12:30 p.m., the Henderson Police Department said in a statement.

Police believe a 60-year-old man was helping a 2016 Kenworth box truck back out. He died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene, and police said they did not suspected impairment, calling the crash an accident.

The identity of the man will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of family.

Police said it was the department’s third traffic death investigated this year.

