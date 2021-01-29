45°F
Henderson

Man helping truck back out was run over, killed

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2021 - 1:42 pm
 
Updated January 29, 2021 - 8:39 pm
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Henderson police believe a man helping a truck back out Friday afternoon was killed after he fell and was run over by the vehicle.

Officers and firefighters responded to Via Garda and Roma Hills drives, near West Horizon Ridge and South Green Valley parkways, around 12:30 p.m., the Henderson Police Department said in a statement.

Police believe a 60-year-old man was helping a 2016 Kenworth box truck back out. He died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene, and police said they did not suspected impairment, calling the crash an accident.

The identity of the man will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of family.

Police said it was the department’s third traffic death investigated this year.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

