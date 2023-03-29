Man killed in Henderson’s first crash-related fatality of 2023

A man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck in Henderson early Wednesday.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck in Henderson early Wednesday in what police said was the city’s first crash-related fatality of the year.

The man, who investigators haven’t been able to identify yet, was between 40 and 50 years old. He was on Boulder Highway between Equestrian Drive and Horizon Drive just before 2:10 a.m. when he was struck, according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department.

Police said a white 2021 Chevrolet pickup truck was driving north on Boulder Highway when a pedestrian was struck in the roadway.

“The pedestrian was wearing all dark clothing and was outside of a marked crosswalk,” police said in the news release.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said neither impairment nor speed were considered factors.

Boulder Highway’s northbound lanes were closed for about three hours.

The incident was still under investigation.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.