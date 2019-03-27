Missing 71-year-old Henderson woman reunited with family

Arrianna Round (Henderson Police Department)

A 71-year-old Henderson woman who disappeared last week has been reunited with her family, according to city police.

Arrianna Round, who police said at the time of her disappearance may suffer from dementia, was found over the weekend after she was reported missing March 20, Henderson police spokesman Rod Pena said.

“They can’t thank everyone enough for all your thoughts, well wishes, and prayers,” the department said of Round’s family in a Facebook post.

Round was last seen near Water Street and Pacific Avenue. No other details were available, Pena said.

