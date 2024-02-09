52°F
Henderson

Motorcyclist killed in Henderson crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2024 - 1:00 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 54-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash Thursday in Henderson.

At around 5:05 p.m. Thursday, a black Yamaha motorcycle was headed east on Sunset Road, near Green Valley Parkway. A gold Toyota sedan driving west on Sunset failed to yield to oncoming traffic and turned left into the motorcycle’s path, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The man riding the motorcycle died at the hospital. Police determined that speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.

