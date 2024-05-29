83°F
Motorist killed in Henderson crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2024 - 8:16 am
 

A motorist was killed in single vehicle crash in Henderson on Tuesday morning.

The rollover crash was reported about 8 a.m. in the area of Auto Show Drive and Eastgate Road, near U.S. Highway 95.

The Henderson Police Department said a Ford pickup truck veered off the road “for unknown reasons” and crashed into a barrier.

The 65-year-old man died at Henderson Hospital, according to police.

“Speed, impairment, or a medical episode are unknown factors in this incident at this time,” police wrote in a news release.

The name of the motorist will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

