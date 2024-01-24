54°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Nevada DMV relocating its Henderson facility

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2024 - 9:38 am
 
Individuals wait outside the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles office on American Pacific Dri ...
Individuals wait outside the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles office on American Pacific Drive in Henderson on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is planning on closing its Henderson location for a new building in the Silverado Ranch area. But if you have an appointment already scheduled there, you have no need to panic.

Plans for and construction of the new DMV location are projected to be finalized in the 2026-27 fiscal year, the agency said in an email Wednesday.

“The new building will be larger in size which will allow us to help more customers who walk in,” said Hailey Foster, Nevada DMV public information officer, “but we are also in stages of a transformation effort to bring more services online than ever before to curb wait-times and allow for customers to DMV on the go.”

The Henderson facility is at 1399 American Pacific Drive. There are also four DMV locations in Las Vegas.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
5 Clark County commissioners accepted F1 tickets worth nearly $11K
5 Clark County commissioners accepted F1 tickets worth nearly $11K
2
Federal lawsuit alleges harassment, retaliation against Nevada sheriff’s office
Federal lawsuit alleges harassment, retaliation against Nevada sheriff’s office
3
Las Vegas homeowner gets $180K penalty for unlicensed short-term rental
Las Vegas homeowner gets $180K penalty for unlicensed short-term rental
4
How presidential election odds changed after Trump’s win in Iowa
How presidential election odds changed after Trump’s win in Iowa
5
Ouch! Coyote attacks on the rise in Henderson, police say
Ouch! Coyote attacks on the rise in Henderson, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police: Motorcyclist dead after running red light
Police: Motorcyclist dead after running red light
Powerball jackpot grows to $760M as 2024 draws near
Powerball jackpot grows to $760M as 2024 draws near
Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries after 2-vehicle crash
Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries after 2-vehicle crash
Ouch! Coyote attacks on the rise in Henderson, police say
Ouch! Coyote attacks on the rise in Henderson, police say
Henderson wants feedback on 215 construction project
Henderson wants feedback on 215 construction project
You can now add ‘Star of Life’ to Nevada driver’s license
You can now add ‘Star of Life’ to Nevada driver’s license