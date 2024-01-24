Nevada DMV relocating its Henderson facility

The new Department of Motor Vehicles location will replace the current one on American Pacific Drive in Henderson — eventually.

Individuals wait outside the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles office on American Pacific Drive in Henderson on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is planning on closing its Henderson location for a new building in the Silverado Ranch area. But if you have an appointment already scheduled there, you have no need to panic.

Plans for and construction of the new DMV location are projected to be finalized in the 2026-27 fiscal year, the agency said in an email Wednesday.

“The new building will be larger in size which will allow us to help more customers who walk in,” said Hailey Foster, Nevada DMV public information officer, “but we are also in stages of a transformation effort to bring more services online than ever before to curb wait-times and allow for customers to DMV on the go.”

The Henderson facility is at 1399 American Pacific Drive. There are also four DMV locations in Las Vegas.

