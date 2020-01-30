Nevada State College breaks ground on education building

The approximately 65,000-square-foot Glenn and Ande Christenson School of Education Building will cost an estimated $55.9 million to construct. It’s slated to open in 2021.

An artistic rendering shows what Nevada State College’s Glenn and Ande Christenson School of Education Building in Henderson will look like. (Photo courtesy of Nevada State College)

Nevada State College in Henderson is constructing a facility — slated to open by fall 2021 — to educate future teachers.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Jan. 22. Gov. Steve Sisolak, Nevada State College President Bart Patterson and building namesakes Glenn and Ande Christenson were among those in attendance.

The Glenn and Ande Christenson School of Education Building — which will span approximately 65,000 square feet — will cost an estimated $55.9 million to construct, Nevada State College said in a statement.

The Christensons contributed $5 million — one of the largest donations in the college’s history — toward the project, the college said.

Nevada State College is a public four-year school established in 2002. Nearly 5,500 students are enrolled.

