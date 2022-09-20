New library opens in fast-growing west Henderson
The Henderson library system has opened a new branch in the quickly growing west area of the city.
A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday at West Henderson Library, 3243 Bicentennial Parkway. The event included western-themed activities such as a photo booth, crafts and games.
Henderson Libraries is leasing a 3,500-square-foot facility in the Bicentennial Marketplace at the corner of Bicentennial Parkway and Via Contessa. Community members have been using the space since a soft opening in late July.
“The ability to immerse ourselves into the growing West Henderson community makes this a unique opportunity,” West Henderson Library Manager Shakita Kirkland said in a news release. “Our location and smaller footprint allow the West Henderson Library team to effortlessly build and nurture relationships across multiple service points, but more importantly, demographics.”
Henderson Libraries Executive Director Marcie Smedley said in the news release that it’s the first time in 20 years that a branch has opened “to provide services where none existed before.”
“We’re thrilled to be a part of the quickly growing, dynamic community that is West Henderson,” she said.
The West Henderson branch is among five operated by Henderson Libraries. The new branch has six employees, and one additional position will be added within the next year.
The new branch opening comes about a decade after the library system closed two branches — Galleria and Lydia Malcolm — in 2012 after voters rejected a ballot question that called for a tax rate increase in response to budget shortfalls.
