Person on scooter dies after collision with vehicle in Henderson

A person on a scooter died from his injuries after colliding with a vehicle in Henderson on Monday morning.

Henderson police and firefighters responded shortly before 9 a.m. to Boulder Highway and Broadbent Boulevard, according to a Henderson news release.

The preliminary investigation revealed a person operating a stand-up electric scooter was traveling west on Broadbent Boulevard in the center dividing lane passing vehicles. A black Mercedes, also traveling west on Broadbent Boulevard, made a U-turn, at which time the stand-up electric scooter struck the driver’s door of the Mercedes.

The person riding the scooter was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The driver of the Mercedes remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said.

Impairment was not considered to be a factor. Speed is an unknown factor.

No further details were made available.

The name of the victim will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin notifications.

The collision is being investigated as Henderson’s 14th accident-related fatality for 2024.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.