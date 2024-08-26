95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Person on scooter dies after collision with vehicle in Henderson

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Construction is underway at a Costco gas station on Marks Street, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in ...
Costco adding more gas pumps to Southern Nevada location
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City. (Benjamin Ha ...
Henderson council divided over bill draft requests to the Legislature
Henderson, Nev.'s Gunnar Gaudin, left, celebrates with teammates after getting the final out of ...
Looking back at Nevada’s history at Little League World Series
2 Henderson men indicted after rock formations damaged at Lake Mead
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2024 - 3:02 pm
 
Updated August 26, 2024 - 3:30 pm

A person on a scooter died from his injuries after colliding with a vehicle in Henderson on Monday morning.

Henderson police and firefighters responded shortly before 9 a.m. to Boulder Highway and Broadbent Boulevard, according to a Henderson news release.

The preliminary investigation revealed a person operating a stand-up electric scooter was traveling west on Broadbent Boulevard in the center dividing lane passing vehicles. A black Mercedes, also traveling west on Broadbent Boulevard, made a U-turn, at which time the stand-up electric scooter struck the driver’s door of the Mercedes.

The person riding the scooter was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The driver of the Mercedes remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said.

Impairment was not considered to be a factor. Speed is an unknown factor.

No further details were made available.

The name of the victim will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin notifications.

The collision is being investigated as Henderson’s 14th accident-related fatality for 2024.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES