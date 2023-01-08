Police investigate fatal crash in Henderson

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a fatal crash near Interstate 11, north of Horizon Drive in Henderson.

In a tweet early Sunday morning, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said all southbound travel lanes are shut down and traffic is being diverted off at Auto Show Drive.

#Fatal crash on I11 southbound, north of Horizon Dr. All southbound travel lanes are shut down and traffic is being diverted off at auto show. You will not be able to access I11 sb from the following ramps, IR215 eb to go I11 sb, Lake Mead wb to go I11 sb and auto show sb on ramp — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) January 8, 2023

Police are telling drivers to use surface streets while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.