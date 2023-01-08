46°F
Henderson

Police investigate fatal crash in Henderson

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2023 - 8:04 am
 
Updated January 8, 2023 - 8:09 am
Police are investigating a fatal crash near Interstate 11, north of Horizon Drive in Henderson.

In a tweet early Sunday morning, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said all southbound travel lanes are shut down and traffic is being diverted off at Auto Show Drive.

Police are telling drivers to use surface streets while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

