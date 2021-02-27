60°F
Police seek help locating missing 12-year-old Henderson boy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2021 - 3:52 pm
 
Amadeus Del Valle (Henderson Police Department)
Amadeus Del Valle (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police are seeking the public’s assistance in location a missing 12-year-old boy.

Amadeus Del Valle was last seen Friday night playing in his backyard on the 100 block of Joshua Street, near East Lake Mead Parkway and Burkholder Boulevard, according to a news release.

Amadeus is about 4-feet-11, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, yellow and blue shorts with palm trees on them, and black shoes. He is asthmatic but does not require his medication at all times.

If you see Amadeus, call 3-1-1 or the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-5000.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

