Rebuilt bridge to open at Boulder Highway, Interstate 11

The rebuilding of a bridge on southbound Boulder Highway and Interstate 11 is complete.

A newly reconstructed bridge on Boulder Highway in Henderson is complete. The $2.45 million bridge stretches over the northbound Interstate 11 off-ramp in Henderson. (Submitted photo)

HENDERSON — The rebuilding of a bridge on southbound Boulder Highway is complete.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said in a news release the $2.45 million bridge reconstruction on Boulder Highway (State Route 582) is for a structure over the northbound Interstate 11 off-ramp in Henderson.

On Friday at noon, north and southbound Boulder Highway will reopen with two lanes in each direction between Wagonwheel Drive and Magic Way. On Saturday, the northbound Interstate 11 off-ramp will re-open at noon. The project started in March.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.