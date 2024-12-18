Residents of complex that needed emergency fix will have to pay over $8K each

Henderson’s City Council was scheduled to discuss the issue that affected Somerset Park residents in Tuesday’s meeting.

Amanda Ahlstrom, who owns a unit at Somerset Park townhouse complex in Henderson, hangs out with three of her five children, from left, Jensen, 12, Mikey, 10, and Larkin, 6, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A resident walks around a barricaded area where seeping water caused a sinkhole in one of many carports within the Somerset Park community on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An item approving repayment plans for residents of a Henderson townhome complex that needed emergency water system repairs moved forward at Tuesday’s city council meeting, but it wasn’t yet clear how long residents would have to pay off the bill for the work.

“We need to be transparent,” said Councilwoman Carrie Cox, who represents the ward where the complex, Somerset Park, is located in.

Residents received a letter from the city in August informing them that they could be displaced, leaving them fearing homelessness. The letter stated that the complex, near Sunset and Pabco roads, had a broken water system that frequently leaked and created sinkholes.

The letter stated that if Somerset’s homeowners association could not arrange repairs by Sept. 10, two weeks after the letter was taped to residents’ doors, the city would shut off the water, which would effectively force residents out.

According to the HOA’s management company, CAMCO Homeowners Association Management, the association had been plagued by financial mismanagement in the past and couldn’t afford the repairs.

After residents reacted with concern, the city agreed to front the cost of repairs, which ended up being $682,293.74, according to council meeting documents posted on the city’s website.

Residents from the 85 units in the complex would have to pay the city back in form of a tax lien. Split equally, each of the 85 units would owe over $8,000. Payments would start on Aug. 18, 2025, and residents would have to pay four times per year.

What is not specified in the agenda item is how long residents would have to pay the repair bill.

In a letter given to residents on Nov. 26, the city referred due dates for payments to the Clark County Treasurer’s office.

Cox said she wants to push the agenda item to January in order to provide residents with more information.

“Even if it’s the treasurer’s office that is not getting us the information, then we have an obligation to wait until we have that information so that we can be fully transparent,” said Cox.

Tuesday’s city council meeting, which started at 4 p.m., was livestreamed and can be viewed here.

