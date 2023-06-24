Teen riding scooter fatally struck by U-Haul in Henderson

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. near Sun Shadow Avenue and North Pecos Road.

U-Haul truck (courtesy)

A 17-year-old girl was fatally struck by a U-Haul truck while she rode an electric scooter in Henderson Friday morning.

At around 10:30 a.m., a 2019 white U-Haul was heading east on Sun Shadow Avenue approaching North Pecos Road. The truck turned onto Pecos and into the path of the girl’s electric scooter, which was in a bike lane, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The girl was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she later died.

Police said the U-Haul driver stayed at the scene. Police did not determine whether the driver was impaired.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.