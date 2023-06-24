87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Henderson

Teen riding scooter fatally struck by U-Haul in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2023 - 7:48 pm
 
U-Haul truck (courtesy)
U-Haul truck (courtesy)

A 17-year-old girl was fatally struck by a U-Haul truck while she rode an electric scooter in Henderson Friday morning.

At around 10:30 a.m., a 2019 white U-Haul was heading east on Sun Shadow Avenue approaching North Pecos Road. The truck turned onto Pecos and into the path of the girl’s electric scooter, which was in a bike lane, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The girl was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she later died.

Police said the U-Haul driver stayed at the scene. Police did not determine whether the driver was impaired.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Stop! Don’t back into that parking spot at Harry Reid airport
Stop! Don’t back into that parking spot at Harry Reid airport
2
Smith’s to open $225M distribution center in North Las Vegas
Smith’s to open $225M distribution center in North Las Vegas
3
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
4
Golden Knights championship merch is getting weird
Golden Knights championship merch is getting weird
5
Golden Knights fans break Stanley Cup Final records
Golden Knights fans break Stanley Cup Final records
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Henderson City Hall is seen on June 8, 2023. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitose ...
Henderson Teamsters to receive pay raise
By / RJ

The Henderson City Council approved pay raises for city employees with Teamsters Local 14 to offset an increase in their contributions to the state retirement system.

More stories
Nicaraguan father 1 of 2 drowning deaths at Lake Mead over Father’s Day weekend
Nicaraguan father 1 of 2 drowning deaths at Lake Mead over Father’s Day weekend
Worker suing China One restaurant after foot slipped into burning hot oil
Worker suing China One restaurant after foot slipped into burning hot oil
Gaming analyst touts growth opportunities in Las Vegas
Gaming analyst touts growth opportunities in Las Vegas
Keith Urban returns, with an unbilled guest star
Keith Urban returns, with an unbilled guest star
North Las Vegas has high teacher vacancy rate, study says
North Las Vegas has high teacher vacancy rate, study says
Moscow boosts security as private army leader calls for armed rebellion
Moscow boosts security as private army leader calls for armed rebellion