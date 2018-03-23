Unlicensed-contractor sting in Henderson leads to arrest

The Nevada State Contractors Board conducted an unlicensed-contractor sting operation in Henderson this month.

Board members prepare before a meeting of the Nevada State Contractors Board at their offices in Henderson in 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada State Contractors Board conducted an unlicensed-contractor sting operation in Henderson this month.

A sting in Henderson on March 13 resulted in the arrest of Brian Scott Skwierczynski on an outstanding warrant, and the submittal of an affidavit against Jeffery Gill, an alleged second-time offender.

Skwierczynski received citations for contracting without a license and unlawful advertising after he appeared at a sting house and offered a bid to build a stairway in excess of $1,000. During the process, investigators discovered outstanding warrants against Skwierczynski from both the Contractors Board and Henderson’s Traffic Bureau.

Gill was caught in the Henderson sting after bidding to perform electrical work. He was previously convicted of a similar offense in 2015. As this is his second alleged offense, Gill faces gross misdemeanor charges of contracting and advertising without a license.

Three other suspected unlicensed contractors received citations at the Henderson sting house for illegal contracting and advertising: Elizandro Valencia-Zaragosa, who allegedly solicited landscape work requiring a license; Todd William, who allegedly offered plumbing work; and Ross Restivo, who allegedly offered painting and garage floor epoxying.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.