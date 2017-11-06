Upcoming Henderson ER facility expected to cut wait times

Construction of the 10,500-square-foot, $13 million facility is expected to take five months, Henderson Hospital CEO Sam Kaufman said.

Gold shovels stand at the site of the new emergency room facility on the northeast corner of St. Rose Parkway and Coronado Center Drive. (Diego Mendoza-Moyers/View) @dmendozamoyers

Ryan Moon, Chief Operating Officer of Henderson Hospital, introduces speakers at the groundbreaking on Oct. 31. (Diego Mendoza-Moyers/View) @dmendozamoyers

A rendering of the facility, which is set to open in 2018.

Officials from the city of Henderson and Henderson Hospital held a groundbreaking Oct. 31 for an emergency-room facility at St. Rose Parkway and Coronado Center Drive.

Construction of the 10,500-square-foot, $13 million facility is expected to take five months, Henderson Hospital CEO Sam Kaufman said.

“It’s a high-profile intersection,” Kaufman said. “It’s in the heart of Green Valley, and we feel that this part of town needs additional access for people for health care.

Although the facility is being built near St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, at St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue, Kaufman said the 24-hour ER facility is designed for people with less-severe health problems. He also expects there to be shorter wait times at the new facility.

“Yes, I know there’s a hospital right up the street. But that hospital is very busy,” Kaufman said. “We’re going to get people in very quickly, hopefully under 120 minutes to 180 minutes.”

Mayor Debra March said the city required that neighbors near the site be consulted before the facility could be built. She described resdients in the area as “very supportive” of the project.

“This is actually a way to begin to meet needs in the community and in the neighborhoods and be responsive,” she said. “Most communities around the country have these kinds of services available in their neighborhoods, so we’re actually maturing into what we need as a community.”

The facility will feature high-end radiology equipment and imaging services like CT scans, ultrasound and X-ray. It will have eight treatment rooms and three rapid medical exam rooms.

“These are for people who come because they don’t feel good, they have the flu, whatever, but they need to see a doctor in the facility quick,” said Tina Coker, Henderson Hospital’s chief nursing officer .

Contact Diego Mendoza-Moyers at dmendozamoyers@viewnews.com or call 702-383-0496. Follow @dmendozamoyers on Twitter.