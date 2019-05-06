Wheelchair user critically injured in Boulder Highway crash

Henderson police are investigating after a person in a motorized wheelchair hit by a vehicle at Boulder Highway and Sunset Road on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A motorized wheelchair is seen at the scene of an accident as Henderson police are investigating after a person in his wheelchair hit by a vehicle at Boulder Highway and Sunset Road on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An injury crash on Boulder Highway at Sunset Road has closed the northbound lanes of Boulder Highway Monday morning. (RTC Cameras)

One person in a motorized wheelchair was in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Henderson.

The crash, which happened about 6:30 a.m. at Boulder Highway and Sunset Road, sent the victim to Henderson Hospital, according to Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer.

“The initial investigation shows possible impairment,” Rothmeyer said. The driver of the vehicle is a woman.

The northbound lanes of Boulder Highway reopened just before 9:15 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.