Will Henderson see property tax increases? Initial results are in
Initial results show Henderson voters shooting down property tax increases for fire station and libraries.
Preliminary election results late Tuesday showed that Henderson voters were rejecting two ballot measures that proposed raising property taxes, while Boulder City voters were supporting a measure related to a swimming pool project.
Henderson Question 1
Initial results showed 61.5 percent voting against a measure that would benefit the Henderson Fire Department and 38.5 percent voting in favor of the measure.
The ballot measure asked voters whether they would approve a 6-cent increase in property taxes for every $100 of assessed home value. Money generated from that tax would build new fire stations, hire more personnel and replace aging equipment and vehicles.
For a home valued at $100,000, homeowners would have to pay $21 a year.
Henderson Libraries Question 1
Initial results showed 64.8 percent voting against a measure that would benefit Henderson libraries and 35.2 voting in favor of the measure.
The ballot measure would raise property taxes by 2 cents per $100 of assessed home value. Property tax revenue would expand library services and build a new library. Yearly, that would amount to $7 for a home valued at $100,000.
Boulder City Question 1
Initial results showed that 59.1 percent of voters were supporting a measure to give $9 million to a recreational swimming pool project, while 40.9 percent were voting against the measure.
The measure would move $9 million from the city’s Capital Improvement Fund to finish the construction of a swimming pool. Boulder City voters previously approved moving $7 million from the same fund for the pool project back in 2021.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X.