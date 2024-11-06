49°F
Henderson

Will Henderson see property tax increases? Initial results are in

Voters take part in early voting on Oct. 19, 2024, a the Galleria Mall in Henderson.
Voters take part in early voting on Oct. 19, 2024, a the Galleria Mall in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2024 - 11:03 pm
 

Preliminary election results late Tuesday showed that Henderson voters were rejecting two ballot measures that proposed raising property taxes, while Boulder City voters were supporting a measure related to a swimming pool project.

Henderson Question 1

Initial results showed 61.5 percent voting against a measure that would benefit the Henderson Fire Department and 38.5 percent voting in favor of the measure.

The ballot measure asked voters whether they would approve a 6-cent increase in property taxes for every $100 of assessed home value. Money generated from that tax would build new fire stations, hire more personnel and replace aging equipment and vehicles.

For a home valued at $100,000, homeowners would have to pay $21 a year.

Henderson Libraries Question 1

Initial results showed 64.8 percent voting against a measure that would benefit Henderson libraries and 35.2 voting in favor of the measure.

The ballot measure would raise property taxes by 2 cents per $100 of assessed home value. Property tax revenue would expand library services and build a new library. Yearly, that would amount to $7 for a home valued at $100,000.

Boulder City Question 1

Initial results showed that 59.1 percent of voters were supporting a measure to give $9 million to a recreational swimming pool project, while 40.9 percent were voting against the measure.

The measure would move $9 million from the city’s Capital Improvement Fund to finish the construction of a swimming pool. Boulder City voters previously approved moving $7 million from the same fund for the pool project back in 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X.

