Woman’s body found in Henderson drum; police investigating

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2023 - 9:25 am
 
Updated November 22, 2023 - 4:52 pm
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson police said they were investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday evening that was previously reported as a “suspicious death.”

Police said in an news release Wednesday afternoon that Henderson police and fire departments responded to a “fire incident” in the 1700 block of Sunset Road at 7:57 p.m.

On Wednesday morning, police initially said Wednesday morning that officers responded to a “suspicious death” near Sunset Road and Arroyo Grande Boulevard at 10:10 p.m.

Fire personnel were called to extinguish a fire in a metal drum, police said Wednesday afternoon. After the fire was put out, a dead woman was found inside the drum.

Police said the woman’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The incident is an open investigation, police said.

