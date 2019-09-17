High of 94 expected Wednesday for Las Vegas Valley

After Tuesday’s high of 89, Wednesday should see a high of 94 degrees. Winds could pick up Wednesday afternoon, with gusts near 25 mph.

Angel Casares, 15, fishes at the pond at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas. Weather in the Las Vegas Valley continues to be sunny and warm this week. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Valley continues to be sunny, with temperatures slightly below normal for this time of year.

According to the National Weather Service:

Thursday has an expected high of 89, followed by 86 on Friday, 89 on Saturday and 93 on Sunday. The average high for this time of year is 93.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s, and there is no rain forecast over the next five days.

Those taking part in Storm Area 51 events near Rachel and Hiko this week can expect much cooler weather. Highs will be in the high 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s.