High winds bring free track views ahead of Saturday’s race

F1 staff and Metro officers were seen using caution tape, zip ties, and metal barriers to reinforce the fence outside Caesar’s Palace a little over an hour before the race.

It was unclear if the fence had capsized completely, but its opaque cloak, which once blocked race views, was gone. (Akiya Dillon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

F1 staff and Metro officers could be seen using caution tape, zip ties, and metal barriers to reinforce a wobbly fence outside of Caesar’s Palace. (Akiya Dillon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Though high winds on Saturday did not seem to bother Formula 1 fans or Strip-goers, the unexpected gusts shook security plans nearly an hour before the race.

On the Paris side of the Strip, the outdoor seating at Alexxa’s restaurant was completely booked for a private event; the patio at French steakhouse Mon Ami Gabi was equally bustling.

At the same time, F1 staff and officers with the Metropolitan Police Department could be seen using caution tape, zip ties, and metal barriers to reinforce a wobbly fence outside of Caesars Palace.

Though high winds on F1 day three did not seem to bother fans or strip-goers, the unexpected gusts shook up security plans nearly an hour before the race. Here, staff and Metro hurried to reassemble the wobbly pedestrian fence outside of the Caesar’s Palace. @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/petLBXBKgC — Akiya Dillon (@DillonAkiya) November 24, 2024

With the barrier entirely see-through, hopeful fans sat on a nearby ledge. They watched Formula 1 staff struggle against the weather before officers eventually ushered them away for hanging around.

“Take your photos as you walk,” one officer repeated.

Fence covers near the Cosmopolitan also fell down. Minutes after the race had begun, hundreds lined the naked barriers. Some waved their phones and selfie sticks, and others held young children on their shoulders.

Three Metro officers stood nearby but did not tell fans to leave.

